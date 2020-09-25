Virtual tour offers peek at renovations inside Michigan Central Station

Take a look inside Michigan Central Station in Detroit as Ford continues its renovation of the historic train depot.

The Handbuilt City toured the building recently and created a virtual tour showing progress inside. It’s pretty cool. You can check it out here.

After pausing due to the pandemic, renovation work at Michigan Central resumed in early August. Ford Motor Co. bought the iconic building just outside downtown in 2018 for research and development of self-driving vehicles.

Work on the 500,000-square-foot (46,000-square-meter) building is still expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The 105-year-old building that once handled all of Detroit’s passenger rail traffic closed in 1988 due to a decline in ridership and took on a new life in the subsequent years as a must-see destination for urban explorers, the homeless and scavengers, who picked it clean of anything valuable.