Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 30, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Metro Detroit weather: Rain, thunderstorms and potentially hail
It’s the last day of September, and we actually have some gusty thunderstorms to watch out for this afternoon.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Metro Detroit weather: Rain, thunderstorms and potentially hail
It’s the last day of September, and we actually have some gusty thunderstorms to watch out for this afternoon.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.