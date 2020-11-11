45ºF

News

Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 11, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

What we’ve learned about what happens next in Michigan’s ballot-counting process

The Trump Campaign is headed back to court in Michigan. So what does the latest lawsuit claim happened in Michigan?

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: