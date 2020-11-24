Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 24, 2020

39ºF

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan Attorney General launches investigation into threats against canvassers

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has confirmed that her department is investigating threats made against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers. The investigation was launched after last week’s Board of Canvassers meeting. Anyone with a specific complaint related to election fraud, misinformation, or threats against public officials can report them by email to the Attorney General’s office.

