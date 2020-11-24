Michigan AG confirms investigation into threats made against Wayne County Canvassers

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has confirmed that her department is investigating threats made against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

READ: Michigan’s election results certified; presidential transition begins

Nessel issued the following statement:

“We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law. Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”

The investigation was launched after last week’s Board of Canvassers meeting.

Anyone with a specific complaint related to election fraud, misinformation, or threats against public officials can report them by email to the Attorney General’s office.

Nessel’s office did not release any further information on the specifics of the threats.

READ: Michigan lawsuit claims Trump Campaign is attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

On Nov. 11, a Wayne County Board of Canvassers’ Zoom meeting was interrupted by violent, vulgar threats. Threats and vulgar statements were made about the Board of Canvassers’ mothers.

On Monday, Monica Palmer, Chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, spoke during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting.

Member Norm Shinkle asked Palmer if she had received any threats. Shinkle said he has received them, telling him his family’s at risk.

Palmer said there were harsh words said during the public comment section of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers meeting.

“I have received text messages with graphic photos of naked, dead women and then a photo of my daughter letting me know that that’s what’s going to happen to my daughter,” Palmer said.