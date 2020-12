Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Local restaurant owner urges Michigan restaurants to reopen if shutdown orders are extended

The owner of Andiamo wrote a letter to Michigan restaurants urging them to defy Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department’s COVID-19 shutdown orders and reopen.

Joe Vicari called on fellow restauranteurs to join Andiamo in reopening Dec. 9 if Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extend the current three-week “pause.”