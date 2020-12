Here’s what you missed on a 3 p.m. edition of Local 4 News:

Federal judge denies request to overturn ban on indoor dining

A judge on Wednesday refused to block Michigan’s ban on indoor dining amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said a “plausible explanation” for the state order exists: People can’t eat or drink without removing their mask, a step that could spread the virus.