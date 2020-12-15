Michigan Rep. Mitchell announces he is leaving Republican Party over President Trump’s attempt to overturn election

DETROIT – Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell announced on Monday that he is disaffiliating from the Republican Party.

Although he voted to re-elect President Donald Trump, Mitchell finds the president’s push of conspiracy theories about the election to be disqualifying behavior.

“We’ve gone through the process, and as I saw that amicus brief as well as the discussions over the weekend and national media, it became clear to me that I could no longer be associated with the Republican Party that leadership does not stand up and say the process the election is over. It’s over today,” Mitchell told CNN.

Michigan electors unanimously seal election win for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Today I am disaffiliating from the Republican Party.



See my letter below: pic.twitter.com/76IxC4FMvJ — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) December 14, 2020

The president tweeting Monday the process is not over until Jan. 20 had Mitchell contacting the RNC and House GOP leadership to tell them he no longer wants to be affiliated with the Republican Party. Instead, he is seeking to change his political affiliation to Independent.

Mitchell opted not to seek re-ejection this year. He previously announced his retirement from Congress and shared parting thoughts on Flashpoint.

“This party has to stand up for democracy first for our Constitution first and not political considerations,” he said.

Joe Biden has cleared the 270-electoral-vote mark to formalize his presidential victory with California’s 55 votes.

The voting milestone came late Monday when California electors affirmed Biden’s massive 5 million-vote win last month in the nation’s largest state.

The Electoral College took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost his race for reelection.

Today, Michigan convened its meeting of electors in the Senate chamber of the Michigan Capitol Building to cast all 16 electoral votes for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Electoral College.

