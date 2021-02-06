Flashpoint 2/7/21: SOS puts forth her prescription for strengthening Michigan’s elections

DETROIT – A million vaccines have been distributed in Michigan, which sounds like a lot, until you realize it isn’t nearly enough.
On Sunday’s episode we’ll turn to one of the leading authorities on vaccines. Dr. Arnold Monto, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health will speak about where we stand on vaccine distribution. He is also the acting chair of the FDA’s vaccine committee.
And Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson puts forth her prescription for strengthening Michigan’s elections.
Is it the kind of change Republicans are demanding? The state leader will speak about the issue more on Sunday.
Segment One
Dr. Arnold Monto, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health
Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan’s 12th Congressional District
Segment Two
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Segment Three
Host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.
