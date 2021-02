Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Winter storm warning in effect -- Who will get the most snow?

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of southeastern Michigan until noon Tuesday. The National Weather Service is urging residents to plan for hazardous and slow travel. A winter storm warning is in effect until noon Tuesday for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.