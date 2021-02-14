22ºF

Ad

Weather

Live weather radar: Winter weather advisory in effect for Metro Detroit until noon Tuesday

4-8 inches of snow possible by Tuesday

Tags: Weather, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Detroit Weather, Detroit Weather Forecast, Winter Weather, Winter Storm, Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Weather Alerts, Michigan, Radar, Live Weather Radar

DETROITA winter weather advisory is currently in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until noon Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is expecting 1-2 inches of snow Sunday night and 3-6 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The snow will bring hazardous driving conditions during Monday rush hour traffic in Metro Detroit.

READ: 10 most dangerous Michigan winter roads

The National Weather Service is urging residents to plan for hazardous and slow travel.

Click here for the full weather forecast.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.