Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Macomb County works to get more seniors their COVID vaccine

Through a partnership with SMART, Macomb County is offering a new vaccination location in Sterling Heights. The vaccination site is at the Sterling Heights Senior Center on Utica Road, between Schoenherr and Van Dyke roads.