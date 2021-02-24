Macomb County offers new COVID-19 vaccination site for seniors 60 and older

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Through a partnership with SMART, Macomb County is offering a new vaccination location in Sterling Heights.

The vaccination site is at the Sterling Heights Senior Center on Utica Road, between Schoenherr and Van Dyke roads.

Appointments are required. Eligible residents and workers can call the SMART Macomb Vaccine line at 586-421-6579.

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

County leaders said it’s another step to help out its most vulnerable residents. It’s why the Macomb County Health Department partnered with SMART to help distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

Ad

READ: Macomb County reaches out to seniors, offers vaccines, rides to get it

The announcement was made Wednesday morning inside the Sterling Heights Senior Center, which will be staffed by trained health professionals from the Sterling Heights Fire Department.

Macomb County executive Mark Hackel said the new site is currently dedicated to vaccinating Macomb County residents and workers who are 60 years old and older.

“It’s open to all senior citizens in Macomb County. When I say ‘senior citizens,’ I’m talking about 60 and older,” Hackel said.”We’re going to be working off that list that SMART has. They will be extracting people. I’m encouraging you to sign up seniors who are 60-years of age and older, get them on that list. Anyone who is a resident of Macomb County who is 60 and older, get them on that list.”

Ad

An appointment is required to get vaccinated. Eligible residents and workers can call the SMART Macomb Vaccine line at 586-421-6579.

More information can be found on the Macomb County Health Department’s official website here.

READ MORE: