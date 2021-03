Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Ford Field to become one of 20 regional mass COVID vaccination centers across the country

The Joe Biden Administration officially announced Friday morning it will be working with state officials to build a new major Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Detroit.

With the help of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Ford Field will become the new home of a regional mass vaccination site.