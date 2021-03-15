Local 4 News at 4 -- March 15, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow is moving in -- Ben Bailey has the full forecast

“We’re monitoring a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow moving in from Northern Indiana. It will spread through the area after sunset (which is now after 7 p.m.). Expect the mix early, and primarily in the South Zone. Most precipitation north of I-94 will be all snow. There will be enough to accumulate. But this will likely be elevated surfaces and maybe some grassy areas.” -- Ben Bailey