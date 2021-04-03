photo
Tips on managing your money during national Financial Literacy Month

Dozens of free, non-solicitous programs being offered

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

DETROIT – April is here and with it comes national Financial Literacy Month.

It is part of a campaign that drives organizations across the country to hold initiatives designed to improve and promote financial literacy.

On Saturday, Kelly Masters, chair of Michigan Financial Wellness Network talked about initiatives here in Michigan on Local 4 News Today.

She touched up on how things will work this year with the pandemic and whether there are special programs to help people with their COVID benefits including stimulus checks.

Michigan has dozens of free, non-solicitous programs for preschoolers to retirees, and everyone in between.

You can learn more about the programs by visiting the Michigan Financial Wellness website.

