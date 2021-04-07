Local 4 News at 4 -- April 7, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Abandoned baby found near Orion Township creek expected to be OK

A 4-month-old baby is expected to be OK after he was found lying face down in a wooded area on the banks of an Orion Township creek on Wednesday, police said.

When Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies found the baby near Waldon and Joslyn roads the baby was in a hypothermic state. Deputies removed the baby’s wet sleeper and wrapped him in warm blankets before he was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital for observation.