18-month-old boy killed in Detroit house fire

Detroit firefighters said a child was killed Monday in a Detroit house fire. Detroit firefighters responded to the fire around 11:45 a.m. Monday (April 19) at a home in the 14200 block of Camden Avenue on the city’s east side. Dave Fornell, the deputy fire commissioner, said the fire started in the bedroom of the home.