Nightside Report April 25, 2021: Shooting on Detroit’s west side leaves 3 dead, Henry Ford nurse urges residents to get vaccinated, memorial held for victims of gun violence

Police investigate triple-homicide on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Proctor Street and Panama Avenue. Police said the three victims and the suspects got into a physical altercation that escalated into a shooting.
Police said the shooting suspects fled the area in a black Chevrolet four-door pickup truck and a green pickup truck.
