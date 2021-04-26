Cloudy icon
Nightside Report April 25, 2021: Shooting on Detroit’s west side leaves 3 dead, Henry Ford nurse urges residents to get vaccinated, memorial held for victims of gun violence

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Police said the suspects in an April 25, 2021 triple-homicide fled the area in a black Chevrolet truck and a green truck. (WDIV)

Police investigate triple-homicide on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Proctor Street and Panama Avenue. Police said the three victims and the suspects got into a physical altercation that escalated into a shooting.

Police said the shooting suspects fled the area in a black Chevrolet four-door pickup truck and a green pickup truck.

Click here to read more.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

