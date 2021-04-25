Henry Ford nurse advocates for vaccine after losing mother, aunt

DETROIT – A nurse at Henry Ford Health System wants her story to serve as a warning for everyone.

Marion King said she felt like she lost two mothers within days. She lost her mother and aunt to coronavirus and the experience changed her mind about getting the COVID vaccine.

“I can’t describe the pain,” King said. “I would hate for anyone to share that pain with me.”

Her mother, Marilyn, and her aunt, Barbara, were inseparable.

“They did everything together,” King recalled. “They both were reluctant. There were not going to get this vaccine.”

Marilyn got COVID first and Barbara caught it shortly after. Both sisters died in mid-March.

“They died four days apart,” King said. “Had a double-funeral, matching caskets, matched the flowers, matching colors.”

