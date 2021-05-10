Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 10, 2021

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Firefighters in Detroit battle building fire
Firefighters are battling a building fire on Detroit’s east side. The fire is at the Ferrous Processing and Trading company. No injuries have been reported.
