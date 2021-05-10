Cloudy icon
News

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 10, 2021

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.
Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Firefighters in Detroit battle building fire

Firefighters are battling a building fire on Detroit’s east side. The fire is at the Ferrous Processing and Trading company. No injuries have been reported.

