Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Federal government’s mass vaccination site at Ford Field closes tomorrow -- What to know

Monday is the final day of the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. Officials are marking the site’s final day with a press conference that will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission, the Detroit Lions, FEMA, and Henry Ford Health System will all attend the press conference.