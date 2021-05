Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit mayor names James White interim police chief

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday announced former assistant police chief James White has been named the city’s interim police chief. White, who left the Detroit Police Department last year to become director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, will fill the role left by Chief James Craig, who announced his retirement effective this June. White’s tenure as interim chief starts June 1.