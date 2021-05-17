LIVE STREAM: Detroit mayor names James White interim police chief

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday announced former assistant police chief James White has been named the city’s interim police chief.

White, who left the Detroit Police Department last year to become director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, will fill the role left by Chief James Craig, who announced his retirement effective this June. White’s tenure as interim chief starts June 1.

Duggan’s announcement made during a news conference Monday comes nearly one week after current Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced that he would be retiring from his role this summer after serving the department for eight years.

With an interim police chief selected, the board of police commissioners will then “conduct a search to identify a list of candidates from which the Mayor will select a permanent replacement, who also must be confirmed by Detroit city council,” a press release reads Monday.

In what he called a “bittersweet” moment, Craig says his choice to retire is voluntary and that his last day will be on June 1 -- the month that will mark his 44th year in law enforcement.

When rumors of Craig’s retirement began circulating, so, too, did rumors of his potential political future.

Sources say that Craig is considering a run for Michigan governor as a Republican in the next gubernatorial election. Craig did not confirm such rumors, saying he has not committed to the idea just yet.

“I have not made that decision. I am not ruling it out. There’s an appropriate time and I will get past this and then I will come out with a decision,” Craig said during an exclusive Local 4 interview last week. “I am deeply passionate for public service.”

