Looking for remote work? Here’s how to strengthen your search

Looking to work from home? Here are some tips to improve your job search

With life slowly returning back to normal amid the pandemic, many people have returned to the office after working from home for several months.

And while some are eager to resume in-person work, many people have found that they prefer working remotely and want to keep it that way.

A company called FlexJobs recently conducted a survey and found that 60% of people said they would leave their current job if they couldn’t work from home.

But what if you don’t have a job that allows you to work remotely? FlexJobs, with a website like Monster or CareerBuilder, helps people find available positions, but specifically those that can be carried out remotely.

“The (jobs) that we see most often are things like computer, IT and customer service, which are not surprising for people,” said FlexJobs career coach Brie Reynolds. “But then we see lots of marketing, nonprofit, education, accounting and finance, sales and administrative jobs -- those are the top fields for fully-remote jobs.”

Reynolds says that post-pandemic, many of the remote jobs available will operate with a sort of hybrid schedule, allowing remote work some of the time and requiring in-person work at other times. She says there is a much smaller percentage of jobs available that are 100% remote.

When looking for remote work, Reynolds says it’s important to use the right keywords: including “remote,” “virtual” and even “telecommuting.” When applying for those positions, Reynolds says you should include on your resume any previous remote work experience you’ve had.

