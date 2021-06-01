Human resources offices brace for impact return to in-person work will have on mental health

Human resources offices are preparing for the potential impact the return to in-person work could have on the mental health of employees.

Many people experienced trauma throughout and because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means mental health and what’s considered mental health issues are changing as employers deal with the anxiety of operating in a post-COVID workplace.

COVID has changed the way many people see the world and how they see themselves in the world. It’s changing the definition of mental health for work environments.

Employee assistance programs are already reporting a boon in contact as workers prepare to return to the physical workplace.

