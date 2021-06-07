Nightside Report June 6, 2021: Massive altercation captured on video in Greektown, Oakland County police issue scam alert, hot and humid Monday

Video of large brawl in Greektown goes viral, Detroit police investigating
DETROIT – According to authorities, officers were attempting to break up an ongoing physical altercation that was escalating between separate large groups of citizens, who reportedly turned on the officers.
Detroit police said they are reviewing the social media posts, footage from police body cameras and surveillance cameras from the early Sunday morning incident.
Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening, more humid tonight
Tonight will be fair and warm. Monday and the rest of the week’s temperatures will be above average with more oppressive humidity steadily arriving. This means the air becomes unstable, too.
Hotter-than-average weather remains in the area on Monday.

