Video of large brawl in Greektown goes viral, Detroit police investigating

A frame from the viral video of the massive brawl in Greektown on June 6, 2021. (IG: HoodTalesTV)

DETROIT – Police are looking into a video of a large brawl in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood that has gone viral.

Update: Detroit police commissioner pleads with Greektown visitors, residents to stop violence

Detroit police said they are reviewing the social media posts, footage from police body cameras and surveillance cameras from the early Sunday morning incident.

According to authorities, officers were attempting to break up an ongoing physical altercation that was escalating between separate large groups of citizens, who reportedly turned on the officers.

Police said several officers were injured and multiple people have been taken into custody.

After several videos of fights in Greektown have gone viral in late May and early June, police said it expanded its presence in Downtown Detroit to curb illegal activity.

