Nightside Report June 11, 2021: ‘You have the wrong house’: Detroit family lives in fear after group shoots up home; Board votes to make Macomb County a Second Amendment Sanctuary

‘You have the wrong house’ -- Detroit family lives in fear after group shoots up home
DETROIT – A family is living in fear after their home on Detroit’s west side was shot up and those responsible keep coming back.
The house, located on Dale Street, was shot up in early June. The family said the suspects have come back multiple times since.
Mia Banks said she was sleeping with her grandchildren when the group opened fire on the house.
“It just sounded like a bomb, like bombs,” Banks said. “Like the house was tumbling down.”
