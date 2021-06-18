Local 4 News at 4 -- June 18, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Severe storms could pop up over the next few hours -- Ben Bailey has the full forecast

“Thunderstorms will end well before midnight heading into Saturday morning, leaving us dry and somewhat less humid. That’s the first big change -- humidity will remain noticeable to muggy through the weekend. The second big change, is the storm chances are back, and they could be more than one round. Watch for scattered thunderstorms first in the morning, then again in the afternoon. We’re in a Marginal Risk for severe weather both Saturday and Sunday. So if you have outdoor plans, keep the Local 4Casters app close by. We’ll still get plenty of dry time regardless. Highs will remain in the mid 80s.” -- Ben Bailey