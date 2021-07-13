Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 13, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

What to know about the reopening of I-75 in Troy after massive tanker fire

Officials say some northbound and southbound lanes on I-75 will begin reopening Tuesday and Wednesday following a massive tanker truck fire near Big Beaver Road. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said Tuesday that one southbound lane on I-75 will reopen to traffic Tuesday night, and one northbound lane on I-75 will open sometime Wednesday in Troy. Northbound I-75 ramps at 14 Mile, Rochester and Big Beaver roads will reportedly remain closed to limit traffic.