Some I-75 lanes to reopen in Troy following tanker truck fire

TROY, Mich. – Officials say some northbound and southbound lanes on I-75 will begin reopening Tuesday and Wednesday following a massive tanker truck fire near Big Beaver Road.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said Tuesday that one southbound lane on I-75 will reopen to traffic Tuesday night, and one northbound lane on I-75 will open sometime Wednesday in Troy. Northbound I-75 ramps at 14 Mile, Rochester and Big Beaver roads will reportedly remain closed to limit traffic.

Officials did not say when the ramps would reopen.

The update comes as a stretch of I-75, from Rochester Road to Square Lake Road, has been closed for nearly one day after a fuel tanker struck a concrete median and caught fire. Officials had previously said the freeway could be closed for days amid repairs.

Ad

The Monday tanker fire scorched a stretch of northbound I-75. MDOT officials say crews will be resurfacing the newly-paved road, and hope to complete the project by early August.

See: Video shows I-75 scorched day after fuel tanker fire in Troy

A fuel tanker caught fire Monday afternoon on I-75 in Troy after swerving into the left lane of the freeway and striking a concrete median. The stretch of I-75, from Rochester Road to Square Lake Road, has been closed since the crash.

Ad

Check traffic conditions in real time here.

The fire started on the northbound side of I-75 near Big Beaver Road. The fuel tanker burned for hours on the freeway -- scorching the fresh concrete that was just recently poured as part of the I-75 modernization project -- before firefighters could extinguish the flames.

The stretch of freeway could be closed for days following the incident, according to authorities. It is still closed as of noon on Tuesday.

Officials say the driver of the tanker truck was taken to the hospital following the crash. His condition is unknown at this time.

See more: Pictures, videos of large tanker truck fire on I-75 near Big Beaver Road