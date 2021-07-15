Local 4 News at 4 -- July 15, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Rain is on the radar tonight and there could be more the next few days -- Ben Bailey has the full forecast

“We’re tracking a cold front moving through tonight. It will be making good progress until late tonight when it stalls out along the state line. So think of that as the train tracks for multiple rounds of rain to trudge through Friday and Friday night, adding to already soggy ground. We’re not expecting severe weather, in fact most of this should be just rain, with rumbles of thunder mixed in. So South Zone locations should be prepared for isolated flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.” -- Ben Bailey