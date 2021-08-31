Partly Cloudy icon
Ford temporarily stops taking online reservations for Bronco

Company allows customers to make reservations to purchase vehicle when available

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Ford Motor Company has temporarily stopped accepting online reservations for its sought-after Bronco reboot.

The Dearborn-based automotive company has temporarily stopped taking reservations for the full-sized Bronco. Ford will only accept reservations through dealerships during this time.

Due to high demand and limited supply, the company has been accepting reservations for individuals interested in purchasing a Bronco when one becomes available.

Officials say the reservation pause is due, in part, to a website update, in addition to a supply issue that the company is having with the vehicle’s hard-top roof.

The online system is expected to be back up and running in October, which is also when reservations for the 2022 Ford Bronco will begin.

