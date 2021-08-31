Ford temporarily stops taking online reservations for Bronco

Ford Motor Company has temporarily stopped accepting online reservations for its sought-after Bronco reboot.

The Dearborn-based automotive company has temporarily stopped taking reservations for the full-sized Bronco. Ford will only accept reservations through dealerships during this time.

Due to high demand and limited supply, the company has been accepting reservations for individuals interested in purchasing a Bronco when one becomes available.

Officials say the reservation pause is due, in part, to a website update, in addition to a supply issue that the company is having with the vehicle’s hard-top roof.

The online system is expected to be back up and running in October, which is also when reservations for the 2022 Ford Bronco will begin.

