2021 Ford Bronco heads to dealerships nationwide from Michigan Assembly Plant

WAYNE, Mich. – The 2021 Ford Bronco is rolling off the line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant and the new two-door and four-door Bronco models are on their way to Ford dealerships nationwide.

According to Ford, more than 125,000 Bronco orders have been placed for the Built Wild and always 4x4 SUV. A total of more than 190,000 reservations have been placed in the U.S. and Canada as of Tuesday (June 15).

“This Bronco is better than ever. We’re staying authentic to Bronco’s goes-over-any-terrain heritage and have leveraged the brand’s Built Wild innovative design, durability and advanced off-road capability to get the most out of every adventure in the wild.” Suzy Deering, Ford chief marketing officer

Read: An inside look at the new Ford Maverick

The Ford Michigan Assembly Plant began production of the original Ford Bronco in 1965. Bronco continued through five generations and ended production on June 12, 1996. In that 31 year timeframe, Ford produced more than 1.1 million Broncos.

Ad

“This American automotive staple is crafted right here in Michigan by UAW members and will continue the innovative nameplate with quality and pride. UAW members are proud to launch this long awaited re-birth applying new technology and utility to one of the most innovative brands in Ford’s storied history.” Gerald Kariem, UAW vice president and director of the Ford department

The base model starts at $29,995. Bronco customers will be able to opt into modifications -- they can add roof racks, a front bumper, safari bar and exterior graphic packages. Those modifications will be installed at The Wayne Assembly Plant.

Read: More automotive news