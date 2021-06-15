2021 Ford Bronco heads to dealerships nationwide from Michigan Assembly Plant

WAYNE, Mich. – The 2021 Ford Bronco is rolling off the line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant and the new two-door and four-door Bronco models are on their way to Ford dealerships nationwide.
According to Ford, more than 125,000 Bronco orders have been placed for the Built Wild and always 4x4 SUV. A total of more than 190,000 reservations have been placed in the U.S. and Canada as of Tuesday (June 15).
Read: An inside look at the new Ford Maverick
The Ford Michigan Assembly Plant began production of the original Ford Bronco in 1965. Bronco continued through five generations and ended production on June 12, 1996. In that 31 year timeframe, Ford produced more than 1.1 million Broncos.
The base model starts at $29,995. Bronco customers will be able to opt into modifications -- they can add roof racks, a front bumper, safari bar and exterior graphic packages. Those modifications will be installed at The Wayne Assembly Plant.
Read: More automotive news