Local 4Casters tracking threat of severe weather over the next several hours -- full forecast next

A few isolated storms are developing ahead of the front. These storms will move through southeastern Michigan the next few hours and could be strong to severe. The line of storms we’ve been harping on the last couple of days comes through around 8 p.m. --this line should be gone by around 11 p.m.