Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 23, 2021

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit.

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

3.3M infant loungers recalled due to suffocation risk

More than three million newborn loungers are being recalled for a potential suffocation risk after eight reports of infant deaths associated with the product.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and The Boppy Company, of Golden, Colorado, are announcing the recall of the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers. (See photo above)