Nightside Report Oct. 10, 2021: Auditor General asks some counties review 2020 election results again, tribute to veterans vandalized, Lions continue losing streak

‘When will the madness end?’ -- Michigan Auditor General requests some counties review 2020 election results again
DETROIT – Clerks are confused, frustrated and want to know why they’re being asked to do another review of the 2020 General Election.
County clerks have told Local 4 that they have been unable to get concrete explanations of how the review is anything other than another recount or audit.
Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening, warmer Monday
This evening we can enjoy an outdoor evening stroll without a jacket then sleep safely with the windows up overnight. Tomorrow will feel more like August than October.
Showers and storms return tomorrow night, and some may be nasty. It remains warmer than average most of this week.

4 Fast Facts
- A tribute to veterans in Oakland County was vandalized Saturday. Click here to read more.
- A Michigan State University football player has filed a lawsuit alleging the school was wrong to suspend him from the team indefinitely while investigating sexual assault allegations against him from January. Click here to read more.
- The Detroit Lions were defeated Sunday by the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Click here to read more.
- Nearly 90% of students, faculty and staff at Michigan State University have been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to university officials. Click here to read more.