Tribute to veterans in Oakland County vandalized

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A tribute to veterans in Oakland County was vandalized Saturday.

The Veteran’s Tribute of Oakland Township honors six branches of the armed forces and someone targeted the tribute to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“We shouldn’t have to guard our own statuses and our own things that we basically feel that are sacred to us and when we want to honor people,” said Joe Mooney.

Residents woke up Sunday morning to find the memorial, located on Adams Road, defaced.

“Oh, I think it’s horrible that people would do such a thing,” said Kristy Welch. “These are people that defend our nation so, it’s really sad.”

A large glass panel on the monument was shattered in two places. Someone saw the damage Sunday morning and called 911.

“A lot of veterans are in this area, so it’s really sad to see,” Welch said.

The tool apparently used by the suspect is believed to be a stone that was found about 20 feet down the hill from the memorial.

“It’s awful. I mean, these people give their lives every single day for this country,” Mooney said. “And for someone to to deface that is absolutely disgusting.”

There are no surveillance cameras in the area, so authorities are asking for help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-5000.

