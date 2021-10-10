Nightside Report Oct. 9, 2021: Man charged for alleged voicemail threats to Gov. Whitmer, abuse survivors protest outside U-M president’s house, Oakland County community center vandalized

Man charged for alleged voicemail threats to Gov. Whitmer over unemployment
DETROIT – A man from Arenac County is facing charges for allegedly making threats to state officials over voicemail.
The caller identified himself as Doug Melrose. The 57-year-old from Twinning blamed the loss of his job and repeated problems with unemployment on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Get Caught Up: Where are the workers? -- how shortage has affected Michigan businesses, schools
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Warm with isolated shower Saturday evening
A warm front brings showers tomorrow morning then higher temperatures tomorrow afternoon and Monday.
Any widely scattered showers or thunderstorms slowly weaken Saturday evening. It will be mild with temperatures near 70 degrees.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Survivors of abuse -- including former Michigan football star Jon Vaugh -- protested outside the University of Michigan president’s house. Click here to read more.
- The front doors of the Ahmadiyya Community Center in Rochester Hills were vandalized Friday night. Click here to read more.
- A rural amusement park popular for decades in southwestern Michigan is on the auction block. Click here to read more.
- After seven weeks of mapping, Michigan’s new redistricting commission is starting to vote on much-anticipated draft congressional and legislative plans. Click here to read more.