News

Apartment on Detroit’s west side destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

Neighbors say occupants moved in a couple days before fire

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Officials said the fire appears to be suspicious.

DETROIT – Firefighters battled an apartment fire Wednesday night on Detroit’s west side.

No injuries have been reported, but officials said one of the units inside the apartment complex is a complete loss. The apartment building is in the area of I-96 and Telegraph Road.

Neighbors who spoke with Local 4 said the occupants of the unit that was destroyed in the fire moved in just a couple of days ago.

Crews managed to stop the fire from spreading and said the occupants are not believed to be inside the apartment.

