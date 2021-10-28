Apartment on Detroit’s west side destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

DETROIT – Firefighters battled an apartment fire Wednesday night on Detroit’s west side.

No injuries have been reported, but officials said one of the units inside the apartment complex is a complete loss. The apartment building is in the area of I-96 and Telegraph Road.

Neighbors who spoke with Local 4 said the occupants of the unit that was destroyed in the fire moved in just a couple of days ago.

Crews managed to stop the fire from spreading and said the occupants are not believed to be inside the apartment.

