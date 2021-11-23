Nightside Report Nov. 22, 2021: What you need to know about exploding glass oven doors; COVID breakthrough cases after boosters?

DETROIT – Chef Bobby Nahra knows his way around a kitchen, especially his own.

That is why he still can’t believe what happened inside his home.

“The floor was all full of glass,” Nahra said.

After doing some digging on my own, it seems this is a problem affecting different brands and models of ovens. Chef Bobby had recently purchased a Thermador oven, but it didn’t appear to be fully heating up and never hit the 500-degree mark.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

I received both doses of the Moderna vaccine and the booster. Am I still at risk? Have there been any breakthrough cases after receiving the booster?

The flu outbreak at the University of Michigan now numbers 760 cases since Oct. 6. A CDC response team arrived last week and is still investigating the outbreak.

Each week, Local 4 checks in with Minute Clinics around Southeast Michigan to gather information for the What’s Going Around report.

The Minute Clinic on South State Street in Ann Arbor was the first to report a dramatic increase in flu cases. Nurse Practitioner Sean Sullivan said a student first alerted them to the fact that the flu was spreading. He said lots of students are coming in to get tested.

A 63-year-old woman was beaten and sexually assaulted in the overgrown front yard of a vacant church in Detroit.

Volunteers canvassed the neighborhood searching for a suspect. People in the community also printed out Crime Stoppers posters and went to the area the crime happened to share the posters.

The assault happened Saturday (Nov. 20) in the area of Joy Road and Martindale Street. Police said the woman was left in the vacant yard all night until she was found the next morning.

The NBA has handed down suspensions for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart following a wild scene in the Pistons-Lakers game on Sunday.

A near-brawl broke out at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night after Lakers star LeBron James appeared to punch Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face after a free throw.

Video replay showed James appear to intentionally punch Stewart in the face after boxing out for a free throw in the third quarter of the Pistons-Lakers game on Sunday night in Detroit.

