Nightside Report Dec. 13, 2021: Investigation finds cause of massive ground swell in Detroit, how canceled classes impact students

DETROIT – It’s been three months since the ground at an intersection in Southwest Detroit buckled and swelled. Now we have a better idea of what happened.

The City of Detroit says it has completed an investigation into what happened on Sept. 12, in the area of Dearborn and Fort streets in Southwest Detroit. The street broke and buckled upward -- the ground was so unstable under the street and under a nearby dispensary that the building had to be taken down.

The teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and killing four students and injuring several others appeared in court Monday for a probable cause conference.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is facing 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Authorities say Crumbley fired several rounds from a 9 mm pistol in the halls of the high school, fatally striking four teens and injuring six students and a teacher. The sophomore student was promptly arraigned following the shooting, and has been held at the Oakland County Jail without bond since.

Oxford Community Schools are closed Tuesday (Dec. 14) out of an abundance of caution after a threat directed at the middle school was posted on social media.

The threat was reported to school officials on Monday (Dec. 13). The school said it has notified law enforcement and an investigation is underway.

As COVID numbers spike across Michigan, there are concerns about outbreaks in schools.

Currently, 11 departments have mask requirements for children in schools -- which covers 15 counties. Four of those are set to expire in the next three weeks.

The mask requirements in Kent County and Ottawa County are set to expire on Jan. 2. The mask requirements in Genesee County will expire on Dec. 22 and the requirement in Kalamazoo County will expire on Dec. 17.

Fallout from the Oxford High School shooting is still being felt in districts across Metro Detroit.

Several schools have closed because of threats of violence. Each threat has to be taken seriously, but the closures are having an impact on students.

