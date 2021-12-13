Live stream: Oxford shooting suspect appears for probable cause hearing

The teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and killing four students and injuring several others is set to appear in court Monday.

The teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and killing four students and injuring several others is set to appear in court Monday for a probable cause conference.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is facing 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Authorities say Crumbley fired several rounds from a 9 mm pistol in the halls of the high school, fatally striking four teens and injuring six students and a teacher. The sophomore student was promptly arraigned following the shooting, and has been held at the Oakland County Jail without bond since.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office says Crumbley is appearing for the probable cause hearing virtually through Zoom.

A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of Crumbley for each of the following charges:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

The gunfire killed Oxford High School students Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17. Only one of the seven people injured in the shooting remained in the hospital as of Dec. 9: a 17-year-old girl at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Police said last week that the girl was removed from the intensive-care unit and into a standard room, where she will remain for 4-6 weeks for rehabilitation.

The parents of Ethan Crumbley -- James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43 -- are also facing charges in connection with the shooting. Officials accuse the parents of contributing to the tragedy by giving their son a semi-automatic handgun and ignoring his cries for help, which were reportedly indicated by a violent drawing he sketched in class shortly before the shooting inside Oxford High School.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley have pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They are also being housed at the Oakland County Jail, but apart from their son and each other, officials say.

In addition to criminal charges issued in connection with the shooting, civil litigation is starting to crop up against the school district and its administrators and staff regarding their alleged role in the tragedy.

