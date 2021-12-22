Nightside Report Dec. 21, 2021: Police once again called to neighborhood to find caracal cat that escaped; Should you get a booster shot if you had a COVID breakthrough case?

Royal Oak police once again called to neighborhood to find caracal cat that escaped
DETROIT – Royal Oak police were asked once again Monday to help find a caracal cat that had escaped from its owner and was somewhere in her neighborhood.
When one of the “unregulated” cats escaped from a Royal Oak resident in October, police said it was at least the third time it had happened. After “Bam Bam” was reunited with its owner, the resident agreed to relocate the four African caracal cats.
Michigan State Police say incidents at schools are going unreported: ‘There’s no teeth to it if they don’t report’
In the wake of the Oxford High School shooting, questions about what goes on at school once students are dropped off have been everywhere.
Given what little law enforcement already knows about what happens after that first bell rings, the answers are cause for alarm.
“In one of the studies or research that I had read in one community showed that every for every major incident, a young person was involved in at least five to seven minor incidents were not reported,” Lt. Col. Chris Kelenske from Michigan State Police’s Office of School Safety said.
🏥Michigan reports 13,999 new COVID cases, 160 deaths -- average of 4,666 cases per day
Michigan athletics programs rally support, raise money for Oxford shooting victims, families
Athletics programs from across Michigan are coming together to pay tribute to the Oxford community and help victims of the high school shooting.
Brian Gordon, interim athletic director for Royal Oak Schools said athletic directors from across Oakland County met at Oxford High School the morning of the tragedy. He’s been thinking about ways to help ever since.
🌨️ Metro Detroit weather: Trying to decipher the Christmas forecast
Should you get a booster shot if you had a COVID breakthrough case? Will home tests detect variants?
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.
Health experts encourage people to get vaccinated, boosted as omicron variant spreads
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a COVID briefing on Tuesday for the first time since June.
Whitmer answered questions about whether the current COVID surge warrants new mandates and she had messages for people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.
“We’re in for another tough 4-6 weeks, is what all the experts are projecting, with the omicron variant spreading rapidly across the country,” Whitmer said.