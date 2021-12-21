37º

Royal Oak police once again called to neighborhood to find caracal cat that escaped

Owner issued citation for keeping non-domestic animals

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

ROYAL OAK, Mich.Royal Oak police were asked once again Monday to help find a caracal cat that had escaped from its owner and was somewhere in her neighborhood.

When one of the “unregulated” cats escaped from a Royal Oak resident in October, police said it was at least the third time it had happened. After “Bam Bam” was reunited with its owner, the resident agreed to relocate the four African caracal cats.

Around 8 p.m. Monday (Dec. 20), Royal Oak police were called to the same area in the 700 block of East La Salle Avenue because a caracal cat had escaped into the neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officials said they located the cat and returned it home, with the help of the owner.

The owner was issued a citation for keeping non-domestic animals, a misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or 90 days in jail, police said.

Officials said the owner agreed to surrender the cats to an animal sanctuary out of state.

On Tuesday, police returned to the home and, with the help of Berkley, Livonia and Redford animal control officials, removed the cats. The cats will be taken to the animal sanctuary, authorities said.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

