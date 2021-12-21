38º

2 Dearborn men charged in connection with double shooting at gentleman’s club

Khalil Elgarmi, Izeddine Elgarmi face 16-count felony complaint

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Khalil Elgarmi (left) and Izeddine Elgarmi (right) (Dearborn Police Department)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Two Dearborn men are facing a long list of felony charges in connection with a double shooting over the weekend at a gentleman’s club.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 18) at BT’s Gentlemen’s Club in the 14000 block of Michigan Avenue in Dearborn, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the club and found two gunshot victims. A 34-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and a 50-year-old was treated at a nearby hospital and released, Dearborn police said.

Investigators said they identified Khalil Elgarmi and Izeddine Elgarmi, both of Dearborn, as suspects and took them into custody around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities don’t believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

“As I’ve said before, we will not tolerate this type of abhorrent behavior,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “These individuals were apprehended quickly due to a total team effort by our officers and the department’s ability to rapidly deploy necessary resources for critical events.”

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved a 16-count felony complaint against the two men, including charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and felony firearm violations, officials said.

Both men were arraigned Tuesday at 19th District Court and must wear a GPS tether if bond is posted.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 29.

