What to know as Michigan reports record-breaking 25,858 new COVID cases

Michigan reported 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 12,929 cases over the past two days, a new state record for daily cases, in the final data update of 2021. The previous record of 9,779 new cases in one day was set in Nov. 2020.