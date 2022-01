Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

What to know as COVID continues to surge in Michigan

Michigan reported 61,235 new cases of COVID-19 and 298 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 12,247 cases over the past five days. This is the second-largest daily case average for Michigan since the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday, officials reported an average of 12,929 cases over two days.