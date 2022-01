This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Boyfriend charged with murdering, dismembering missing Detroit mother

The boyfriend of a Detroit mother who was reported missing last month has been charged with killing her and dismembering her body, officials said.

Detroit police Chief James White said Wednesday (Jan. 19) that all signs pointed to human remains discovered at a home on Detroit’s west side belonging to Latima Warren, 33.